David Anderson, Bees Tactical podcast, external

Brentford’s shot at FA Cup third-round weekend was thinly veiled until recently.

Port Vale were a well applied and willing representative of the lower tiers, but Brentford’s youth showed how far the club has come with a pleasing 4-1 away victory.

It wasn’t too long ago that Brentford’s second and third strings were made to look ordinary against lower-league sides in early cup rounds.

Underwhelming early exits? Not any longer.

Youthful supporting cast members Mads Bidstrup, Fin Stevens and Marcus Forss showed on Saturday the gulf in athleticism and technique between themselves and many of their lower-tier counterparts to help ease Bees to what was ultimately a comfortable victory.

Brentford lack the top-end talent to match the Premier League's best, but the average standard throughout Thomas Frank’s squad is levelling up, helping to prevent cupset embarrassment on days when rotation is in order.

This incremental squad improvement is the reason why Brentford’s second string will now more often burst Port Vale’s bubble, rather than come away frustrated like those who went before.