Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

After losing four consecutive Premier League games against Liverpool between 2019 and 2020, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last three against the Reds (won one, drawn two).

Chelsea have drawn five of their last six Premier League home games, drawing three consecutive league matches at Stamford Bridge for the first time since February 2016 (a run of four under Guus Hiddink).

There have been four instances in the Premier League this season of a side failing to win a game in which they’ve led by 2+ goals, with Liverpool accounting for two of those occasions - the other being 2-2 v Brighton in October.