Liverpool's hopes of signing Watford winger Ismaila Sarr have received a boost after the 23-year-old Senegal forward told the Hornets he wants to leave. (Express)

Meanwhile, Reds forward Ben Woodburn, 21, has agreed terms to join Hearts on loan. The deal could be extended beyond January if all parties are happy. (The Scotsman)

