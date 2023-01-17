Man Utd v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Crystal Palace's 1-0 win in this fixture on the final day of last season was their first home league victory over Manchester United since May 1991.
However, United have lost three of their past six Premier League games against the Eagles.
Wilfried Zaha has scored three Premier League goals against the Old Trafford side – with one more he will become the top scorer among former United players against them in the competition.
Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in seven goals in 11 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace, scoring three and assisting four. In fact, Eriksen has had a hand in a goal in his past three appearances at Selhurst Park (one goal, two assists).