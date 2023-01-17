Man Utd v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United v Crystal Palace head-to-head stats. Manchester United - 18 wins, 45 goals, 17 clean sheets. Crystal Palace - 3 wins, 14 goals, 5 clean sheetsGetty Images

  • Crystal Palace's 1-0 win in this fixture on the final day of last season was their first home league victory over Manchester United since May 1991.

  • However, United have lost three of their past six Premier League games against the Eagles.

  • Wilfried Zaha has scored three Premier League goals against the Old Trafford side – with one more he will become the top scorer among former United players against them in the competition.

  • Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in seven goals in 11 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace, scoring three and assisting four. In fact, Eriksen has had a hand in a goal in his past three appearances at Selhurst Park (one goal, two assists).