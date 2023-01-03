New Leeds United signing Max Wober, 24, is a player that might not grab the headlines but the centre-back could turn out to be a fan favourite at Elland Road.

The Austrian international spent his youth years at Rapid Vienna before heading to the Netherlands to join Ajax on a four-year deal in 2017.

He made 22 appearances in his first season in the Eredivisie but struggled for game time in his second campaign, resulting in a loan move to Sevilla in La Liga.

In the summer of 2019 Wober agreed to a five-year contract to return to his native Austria to join Red Bull Salzburg which made him the most expensive player in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Still only 24 and having featured regularly in the Champions League the highly rated versatile defender - who can cover at both centre-back and left-back - will look to establish himself quickly as a Premier League regular.

“It’s a massive challenge for me,” Wober told the club's website.

“Coming now to Leeds, a club with such a big history and tradition is definitely something special and was always a dream for me growing up, arriving at Elland Road feels amazing.

“Some of my biggest strengths are my personality and character, I’m never going to give up on the pitch, I will leave it all out there, it doesn’t matter what score it is or if we are winning or losing, I’ll give everything for this badge.

“I will play wherever the team needs me, it doesn’t matter if it is left-back, centre-back or as a number six, I’m fine with everything and will give my best.

“I’m experienced at playing as a left-back and I really like it, especially being more offensive.”