Sutton's predictions: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

I didn't see Crystal Palace's heavy home defeat by Fulham coming and I am beginning to lose faith in them - a little like I am with West Ham. I keep thinking there is a big result around the corner for them but it never comes.

This is an important game for Bournemouth too, given their run of form. This is not a good time to be on the slide.

The Cherries improved in the second half against Chelsea but it was too little, too late - they have been exceeding expectations under Gary O'Neil but they have now lost five of their past six league games and you have to remember their target this season is all about whether they can beat the drop.

This is a game where a win would lift the mood massively for either team but I have a feeling that it might end up being a draw.

Maulo's prediction: Palace are a strange team. I've watched them quite a lot and one minute they look like they are on fire, then the next minute they are really struggling. They seem to struggle against the smaller teams but I am going to go with them to win this time. 1-2

