Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma is like an old-school winger who is "extraordinary to watch", according to New York Times journalist Rory Smith.

The Japan winger is in the Premier League's top five for touches in the opponent's box, take-ons completed and expected assists from open play.

"There is something really pleasing about a direct, one-on-one winger," Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"Partly, it’s because a lot of football we see is systematised and has been for the past 10 years.

"A winger like Mitoma is almost a throwback. You don’t see many of them in modern football - someone who gets you off the edge of your seat, who does something thrilling and daring, who does something that is a one-on-one showdown.

"It’s not saying our system - our idea - is better than yours; it’s saying I am more skilful than you and I can make you fall over. There is something inherently entertaining about that and it’s why he is absolutely extraordinary to watch.

"He had a great World Cup as well, and he has emerged as one of those players who is worth the entrance fee on its own."

