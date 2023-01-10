'Good luck for the next chapter Marv, you'll be sadly missed at Livi'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

It’s a long road up to Dingwall but it’s much better journey on the way back with three points in the bank.

There wasn’t much between the teams. Ross County didn’t take their chances and we did.

To be fair they were great goals from Bruce Anderson. Hopefully this will give him the confidence to go keep the goals flowing. He’s a great striker when fit and confident and hopefully will play a back part in the rest of the season.

Heading back from the game we got the news that Big Marvin Bartley was leaving and that took away the high of the win.

He’s played a huge role as player, coach and assistant manager the last few years and will be missed.

We’ve been good for him too I’m sure he’ll admit and a few fans are maybe even thinking that he may be back one day as manager if Davie ever accepts the Real Madrid job. That’s a few years away, I hope.

Thanks for the last few years and all the best for the next chapter, Marv. Queen of the South have got themselves a good ‘un.