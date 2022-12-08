Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There was a little bit of positive news from the West Ham camp following Tuesday’s friendly victory against Cambridge.

Full-back Aaron Cresswell was replaced early in the game at the Abbey Stadium, sparking fears he could miss the Premier League resumption due to injury.

However, it is understood Cresswell was withdrawn as a precaution against sustaining a muscle injury on a freezing night.

Evidently, the situation is less clear around Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd, who has played as many games at the World Cup as the four he has managed for the Hammers since his £30m move to the London Stadium in the summer.

After finally recovering from the ankle injury he sustained in pre-season, Aguerd looked to have sustained a groin problem in his country’s momentous World Cup win against Spain on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen if the problem is serious enough to keep him out of Morocco’s quarter-final with Portugal on Saturday.