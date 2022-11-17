C﻿ristiano Ronaldo's much-publicised interview with Piers Morgan was "self-indulgent" and "embarrassing".

T﻿hat's the view of Manchester United fan Matt, who told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast he saw a lack of self-awareness from Ronaldo.

“It comes across self-indulgent, humoristic and comparing himself to a sweet strawberry to take a bite out of – comes across as embarrassing," said Matt.

"He’s right about the infrastructure of the club, the state of the stadium, the Glazers but he’s saying stuff the fans already know.

“I don’t believe there is a way back, he’s never had to deal with stuff like this. He lives in a bubble.

“It’s hard to see his reputation tarnished like this, and doing these Hollywood-type interviews. It’s turning Manchester United into a soap opera.

“I can’t see any way back from this. He’s done really, it’s a shame after everything he has done and it's ended like this."