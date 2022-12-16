Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham remain open to the idea of buying London Stadium should UK Athletics and landlords LLDC reach an agreement over a get-out deal.

Fresh doubt over UK Athletics’ presence at the iconic home of the 2012 Olympics emerged earlier this week after the governing body posted a £1.8m loss for the year ending 31 March, with reserves down from £2.2m to £431,000.

UK Athletics says it remains committed to having a presence at the stadium and point to healthy ticket sales for the Diamond League event on 23 July 2023. An agreement with Major League Baseball to play regular season matches at the stadium up to 2026 also points to reconfiguration away from football being part of the stadium’s business plan for the foreseeable future.

However, UK Athletics has never made any secret of the fact it is open minded about the future and its latest accounts have led to suggestions of a move away from the stadium, particularly as Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium proved a popular venue for this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Officials from the London Legacy Development Corporation have worked hard to reduce losses at the taxpayer-funded stadium.

In their latest accounts, to March 2021, the stadium posted an £820,065 pre-tax loss. Accounts for 2022 are due to be made public next month.

West Ham have always believed the stadium, which still has no naming rights sponsor, would run better financially if they were involved.

The Hammers presently pay close to £4m a year to play at the stadium. Relations between the club and LLDC have thawed in recent years, allowing the club to make cosmetic changes, including installing a claret carpet round the pitch instead of the previous green, having a statue of Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters outside the ground and raising the capacity to 62,500, second only to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

It is understood West Ham would be open to the idea of athletics events being held at the stadium on a periodic basis.