Jeff Mostyn has been reflecting on a "remarkable 16 years" with Bournemouth and confirmed he will take on a new role as club ambassador after the recent takeover was completed.

In an open letter to Cherries fans, Mostyn said: "It has been the most remarkable sixteen years. From purchasing the club in 2007 in its hour of need, followed by the journey from League Two through to the heady heights of the Premier League, it feels more akin to a fantasy story than the reality we have all enjoyed.

"To have been your chairman through the past decade fills me with great pride, and to share the experience with such incredible members of staff, players, management and supporters is what has made it so special. What we achieved proved, 'Together, Anything is Possible'.

"To me it will always be one of the most amazing stories in English football history, and without Maxim Demin’s unbelievable commitment and financial support, it simply would not have been possible. The club reached new levels when he took control, and his contribution is something we will always be grateful for."