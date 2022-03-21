Wolves 2-3 Leeds: The pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Wolves lost a Premier League game after going two goals ahead for the first time ever, winning 38 and drawing two of the previous 40 such occasions.

  • Leeds came back from 2+ goals down at half-time to win a Premier League game for the first time ever, losing on each of the previous 47 occasions they were two down at the break.

  • Wolves have lost four of their last six Premier League games (W2), as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 19 in the competition.

  • Leeds have won each of their last two Premier League games, as many victories as they registered in their previous 14 in the competition (D2 L10).