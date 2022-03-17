Everton v Newastle - team news
Everton are without goalkeeper Jordan Pickford or midfielder Donny van de Beek, with neither being in the squad, having started the last game. Asmir Begovic and Allan are their replacements.
Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the bench, while Michael Keane replaces the suspended Jonjoe Kenny and Alex Iwobi is in for Vitalii Mykolenko.
Everton XI: Begovic, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Coleman, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe welcomes Joelinton back from injury as they switch to four at the back.
So out goes Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth replaces Javier Manquillo at right-back, while Joe Willock and Ryan Fraser come in for Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy in midfield.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, , Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Almiron, Joelinton, Willock, Fraser, Wood