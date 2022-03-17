Everton v Newastle - team news

Everton are without goalkeeper Jordan Pickford or midfielder Donny van de Beek, with neither being in the squad, having started the last game. Asmir Begovic and Allan are their replacements.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the bench, while Michael Keane replaces the suspended Jonjoe Kenny and Alex Iwobi is in for Vitalii Mykolenko.

Everton XI: Begovic, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Coleman, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray