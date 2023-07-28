Danilo 'pushed to join Rangers'

Rangers manager Michael Beale has been an admirer of the Brazilian striker for some time now, and it appears the forward was similarly eager to make the switch to Ibrox.

The manager told the club's website, external: "Danilo is a player that I have personally been aware of since his time at Ajax. He had a breakthrough year on loan at FC Twente and then back at Ajax before joining Feyenoord last summer.

"The discussions were ongoing for some time, so I am delighted that we finally have him at our club.

"Danilo really wanted this move and has a strong belief in the plan that we have for him and for the team moving forward - this was key in the negotiations as he really pushed to join Rangers.

"We wish him every success here at Rangers.”