We asked you for your views after Killie's stalemate with Hearts in the capital.

Here's what you had to say:

Anna: Okay, so we didn't get a win but an away point is always welcome. Solid at the back and decent enough in midfield, but we really do need a striker to knock the goals in. Don't think either team deserved to win so a fair result was the draw. Two games in and no losses... onwards and upwards for Killie this season.