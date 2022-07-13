'Serial winner' Sterling sets sights on more trophies

"I've obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve."

These are the words of Raheem Sterling as he arrives at Chelsea in a £50m deal from Manchester City - Thomas Tuchel's first major signing since the Todd Boehly-led takeover.

The England forward's hunger to achieve and win more should excite Blues fans. After all, this is a man who lifted 11 major trophies during seven seasons at Etihad Stadium.

"I'm really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas' management," added Sterling.

"London is my home and where it all started for me, and it's amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I'm really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.

"I can't wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch."

Chairman and co-controlling owner Boehly described Sterling as a "serial winner", adding: said: "His signing is an important step in strengthening our squad.

"We are delighted for Raheem to return to London with Chelsea, and we look forward to seeing his world-class talent on display at Stamford Bridge."