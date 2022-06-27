Brentford name new director of elite performance

Brentford have appointed former rugby union player and coach Ben Ryan has as the club's director of elite performance.

Ryan was the coach of England's rugby sevens team and was in charge of the Fiji side when they won gold at the 2016 Olympics.

He will start the newly created role on Tuesday as Thomas Frank's squad prepare for pre-season training.

On the appointment, Bees co-director of football Phil Giles said: "He brings huge experience of how to reach elite level across a range of sports and has a coaching background which will help him work effectively with Thomas.

"He is also a Brentford fan, so already understands the club, knows what we’ve achieved already, and what we want to achieve together in future."