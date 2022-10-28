'It's very difficult. It is ongoing - 24/7'
- Published
Thomas Frank has revealed how much his role takes a grip of his life.
The Brentford boss says his wife will, at times, nudge him when he is out in a social situation if she feels he is drifting off and thinking about football.
Asked by Football Focus whether being a Premier League manager is worth the stress, he said: "In many ways yes. I am very privileged to experience what I am experiencing now. But do I have a more happy life than if I was a coach in Denmark or the under-17 national team coach? No. It's different. A different life and challenge.
"Because I have that ambition in me to be the best version of myself, then it is very satisfying we have achieved something together and are in the Premier League.
"It is very difficult. It is ongoing, 24/7."
Watch the full interview on Football Focus on Saturday at 12:00 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app