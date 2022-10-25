A﻿s speculation swirled over manager Bobby Williamson's future, Hibs battled to a much-need league win over Kilmarnock on 25 October 2003.

N﻿orthern Ireland defender Colin Murdock - remember him, Hibs fans? - opened his account for the club with a close-range finish and Derek Riordan swiftly added a second.

C﻿olin Nish, a future Hibee in the making, pulled one back to set up a frantic finish but Garry O'Connor's late breakaway goal ensured Hibs' first top-flight home win since the dramatic defeat of Hearts two months previously.

W﻿illiamson was gone before the end of the 2003-04 season as Hibs finished a disappointing eighth after enduring final agony in the League Cup, losing 2-0 to Livingston.