P﻿atrick Vieira says Crystal Palace need to show Wilfried Zaha "how ambitious they are" as the clock ticks down on his contract at Selhurst Park.

T﻿he Ivory Coast forward's deal expires next summer with Vieira arguing the club "will do everything to keep hold of him".

V﻿ieira did, however, say the uncertainty over Zaha's future is not having a negative impact on his performances.

"﻿We can only show him the love that we have for him and, the way he has been playing, he's sending back the love as well," said Vieira. "There's no losing energy in that situation.

"﻿We know how important he is for us - he's a big player for this club and Wilfried loves to have that kind of pressure on his shoulders."

S﻿ince returning in 2015 from his ill-fated move to Manchester United, Zaha has been the main star of Palace's consistent performance in the Premier League.

N﻿ow, under Vieira, he has been joined by a cast of young players such as Eberechi Eze who are thriving alongside him.

"﻿When you look at the talent we have on the field and the young players around him, it shows the ambition of the club," said Vieira.

"﻿He loves the way we're playing because it allows him to score goals and to take responsibility as well. He's always been a leader and the young players are in really good hands."