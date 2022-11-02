Aberdeen won both of their home league games against Hibernian last season; they last won three home league matches versus Hibs in a row in October 2006 under Jimmy Calderwood.

Hibernian have only won one of their last 12 league visits to Aberdeen (D3 L8), a 1-0 victory in May 2021.

Aberdeen have won their last three home league matches, scoring 11 times and conceding just once. They haven’t won four in a row since November 2018.