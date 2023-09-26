Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his side's struggles in front of goal so far this season can be alleviated by being "more natural" when in dangerous positions.

The Blues have the second-worst shot conversion rate so far in the Premier League behind Luton, and their total of five goals compared to an expected goal (xG) tally of more than 11 is the biggest gap in the division.

"We need to be more natural [to score goals]," Pochettino said ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Brighton.

"To create chances is not only about your position [or structure of the team]. The most important thing is to be natural.

"The team has shown they have real confidence and belief in the way we play, but we need to be more natural [when in potential goalscoring situations].

"We are going to keep working really hard and be positive."

Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa was the 13th time Chelsea have failed to score in the Premier League in 2023, more than any other side.

After the match, Pochettino said: "The only thing we are missing is scoring."

He continued with this assessment during Tuesday's press conference, adding: "In all the other data I think we are in a very positive [state], but the most important thing is to score goals.

"You don't score goals you cannot win games."

Read more about the statistics behind Chelsea's struggles