Former Newcastle winger Keith Gillespie has been reflecting on the Magpies' first-ever Champions League game as they prepare to face Ligue 1 champions PSG on Wednesday.

St James' Park will host a game in the competition for the first time in two decades, 26 years on from a historic 3-2 victory over Barcelona.

Faustino Asprilla scored a hat-trick that night, with Gillespie providing two assists in a night the former Northern Ireland international says is unforgettable.

"It was one of those nights where everything went right for me," he said.

"My job was pretty much putting balls into the box and luckily Tino got on the end of two of them, it's nice to have had such a big involvement in the game.

"I get asked about it when I'm in Newcastle all the time and I don't think I'll ever get tired of talking about it.

"It's great, even 26 years on people still want to talk about it because it has a place in history because it was the first Champions League game that we had.

"It's great to be remembered for such a special game, obviously Tino with his hat-trick was exceptional that night, he just ran the Barcelona defence ragged at times up there on his own.

"It was a great night and one I'll never forget."