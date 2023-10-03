After two years away, the Blades finished second last season in the Championship to regain their place among England's elite.

They will feel they should have more points but lost to late decisive goals against Nottingham Forest and reigning champions Manchester City and were ahead after 97 minutes at Tottenham only to lose 2-1.

But their promising performances were forgotten with an 8-0 home hammering by Newcastle last week.

"Sheffield United are a strange team," said former Premier League striker Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live, "They've been in games and pushed Manchester City close but then to get blown away... it's how they respond to that and how it has affected the dressing room.

"Heckingbottom has done a fantastic job in getting them up, but it can unravel pretty quickly. He overachieved last season and that's the danger when managers and clubs overachieve."

