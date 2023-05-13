Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell told BBC Scotland: "I think it was the personality we showed, the character in the second half [that was most pleasing].

"We were well off our levels in the first half and the players acknowledged that at half time.

“We didn’t think there was a dramatic change needed in the shape or how we set up, it was more that we had to be better on the ball.

“So, certainly when we turned it over we felt that out use of the ball had to be better,

“Fair play, St Johnstone came out and got after us in the first 45 minutes but I think in the end, with the chances created, and how we improved that second half, I think we deserved our victory.

“It keeps a really good run going for us, we’ve not lost a game since I came in a way from home which is an amazing stat when you think aboutsome of the places you’ve been to.

“And the clean sheet is really important, it’s a foundation for everything you do.

“So, a number of pleasing aspects especially after that second 45 minutes.”