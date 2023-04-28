Ex-Bournemouth striker Glenn Murray has offered an insight into his testing relationship with Eddie Howe.

Howe managed Murray during a spell at Vitality Stadium between 2015 and 2017.

“Playing-wise, it was a really bad move for me,” Murray told Kammy & Ben’s Proper Football Podcast.

“It didn’t go well at all. They were a group that had been on a journey together, it was very insular, they all lived in Bournemouth. I didn’t see eye to eye with Eddie Howe at the time and we both weren’t shy in saying so. As an older pro I voiced my opinion on a couple of occasions, which probably didn’t go down too well.

“From that point on it was downhill from there. I was training with the under-23s at the end of the season. I’m fine with Eddie now. It was a difficult time for me driving down from Brighton every day.

"But Eddie called me on the day I left and said no hard feelings. We were both probably stubborn at the time, which I can openly admit I was."

Murray only scored four times in 22 appearances for the Cherries and was sent on loan to Brighton before completing a permanent return to Amex Stadium.

“Eddie would make you work really hard during the week, something I had not been amazing at," siad Murray.

"If you didn’t play on a Saturday you would run eight or nine kilometres on a Monday. It was tough. I couldn’t get my head around that. But moving forward I took it with me and worked my socks off at Brighton. So even though it was a bad move personally, I took a lot of things I used in my football career.

“What he did at Bournemouth was exceptional. I don’t think him or the players get enough credit for it. The club is so much more secure than it has ever been. What he did and on the budget, with the players, absolutely exceptional.

“I think he’s gone away and become a better manager. What he is doing up there at Newcastle is brilliant. Probably the most important thing he has done there is unite the football club. He has got the fans accepting progression is good.

“I always feel Newcastle fans want the world and Eddie has managed that expectancy very well.”

Listen to Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast