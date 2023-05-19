Sean Dyche says he is not "obsessing" over the league table at this stage in the season, despite Everton's precarious position.

The Toffees manager is only concerned about where his side finish at the end of the season, with two crucial games against already safe Wolves and Bournemouth remaining to secure their stay in the top flight.

"I don't stare at the league. I stare at the performances, I stare at the group, I stare at the prep, I stare at the strategy, I stare at all these things, the tactics, these are the things I'm obsessing with," said the former Burnley boss.

"It's not about the league table at this stage. I've said it for weeks, the one at the end of the season is the most important.

"Of course we all debate it and look at it during a season, of course we do, but the one at the end of the season, that's the most important, the one we're looking to be above the line on."

Everton will be looking to make sure that Premier League safety stays in their own hands as they play before their relegation rivals at the weekend.

"I think we've just stayed very clear-minded, trying to take away the layers of noise around our group to make sure we're focused on the game," added Dyche.

"That's all we look to do, others can do however they wish."