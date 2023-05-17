Analysis: Man City 4-0 Real Madrid (Agg 5-1)

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have put themselves in a magnificent position to become only the English second club to win the Treble first claimed by Manchester United in 1999.

City look to have finally broken Arsenal in the Premier League title race and will be overwhelming favourites to beat Inter Milan, although the desire to keep this feat for themselves will provide fuel and inspiration for United in the FA Cup Final at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola's side have somehow found ways to miss out on the Champions League in the past but the addition of Erling Haaland's sheer menace as well as more defensive steel makes it difficult to see how they will not find a way past surprise finalists Inter.

City made a Real side full of experience and quality look several classes beneath them in a first half that will be among the finest this stadium has seen, the dazzling interplay, fierce intensity and pace giving them a two-goal advantage that would have been far more but for the excellence of Courtois.

This night had a special atmosphere even before kick-off and victory will taste even sweeter after the pain of last season's loss at the same stage, when City were almost in the final only to concede two stoppage-time goals and eventually go out.

The Champions League has inflicted various levels of anguish on City despite their domestic dominance but if they perform anything like this in Istanbul it is hard to see an efficient but unspectacular Inter side having enough to trouble them.