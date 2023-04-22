Dundee United 2-0 Livingston: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

The appointment of former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks increasingly shrewd, with three United wins a row for the first time since November 2021.

They are gathering confidence and momentum at the perfect time and, although they didn't blow Livingston away, they showed far more desire than their visitors.

Players are finding form at the right time - Fletcher, Niskanen, Behich, Sibbald. All were instrumental today.

They must continue with that level of commitment and energy if they are to stay safe - as Kilmarnock look to be showing signs of life, too.

However, the same cannot be said of Ross County or St Johnstone.