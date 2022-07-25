Ben Davies has signed a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur, extending his stay at the club until 2025.

The Wales defender signed for Spurs in 2014 from Swansea and has gone on to make 177 Premier League appearances for the club.

"There is no more exciting time to be at this club than now," he told the Spurs website.

"I have had some really enjoyable times here and it really feels like home now, and I hope it can continue.

"It will be an exciting season for both club and country and I cannot wait."