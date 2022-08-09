Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus over the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m. (Guardian), external

Manchester United have also made contact regarding Real Betis' 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (AS - in Spanish), external

Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is also still on Manchester United's list of options. (Telegraph - subscription), external

Another Manchester United target, 19-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, is close to agreeing a deal to join RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2023. (90min), external

Elsewhere, Monaco are keen to sign Manchester United's 28-year-old Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly. (L'Equipe - in French), external

