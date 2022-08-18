Celtic & Hearts given cash for Ukraine projects

Celtic and Hearts are amongst 15 clubs who have received a combined £573,870 from the European Club Association Ukraine Relief Committee.

ECA chairman Nasser-Al-Khelaifi revealed in March €1m (£840,000) was being set aside for projects to assist displaced children and families during the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Between €25,000 (£21,100) and €50,000 (£42,200) has been given to each club, which also include Shakhtar Donetsk and Polish side Legia Warsaw.