Remi Matthews says he has "a lot more experience" as he returns to a ground where he once lost four goals to a single player.

The St Johnstone goalkeeper, 28, joined on loan from Crystal Palace last month, having previously been on loan at Hamilton Academical from Norwich City.

On his first trip to Fir Park in 2016, Matthews was in an Accies team beaten 4-2 by a Louis Moult-inspired Well, the striker scoring all of their goals.

"I was young at the time, I was new to that sort of loan experience," said Matthews. "I have got a lot more experience coming into this football club.

"When I was at Hamilton I really enjoyed it and I really enjoyed playing in the Scottish league and that was a big factor in why I wanted to return."