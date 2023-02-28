Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Now the dust has settled, when I reflect on Newcastle's first cup final of my lifetime, it's a feeling of pride.

Yes, the heartbreak is there. Yes, the devastation is there that we’ve been beaten at Wembley by Manchester United... again!

However, there is a feeling among the fanbase that the next cup final isn't another 24 years away; the feeling that our day will come. The trajectory the club is heading, the ambition the owners have and the leadership of Eddie Howe is a recipe for success.

Really, the Magpies fast-tracked their way to a final, considering this time last year we were in the bottom three fighting relegation.

Now Newcastle have just been to a domestic cup final and are in a race for Champions League football. Quite remarkable!

Perhaps that showed at Wembley. The level and experience of Manchester United was next level. Their first goalscorer, Casemiro, cost £70m and has every trophy under the sun. Then they were able to bring on £73m England winger Jadon Sancho, 22, while Newcastle brought on 33-year-old Matt Ritchie.

Despite the result, it was one of the best weekends of my life.

Arriving on Friday and soaking up the Wembley atmosphere. Then Saturday brought some of the most amazing scenes I have ever seen as over 10,000 Newcastle fans took over Trafalgar Square, celebrating all day and night, while showing class by cleaning up all the leftover beer cans.

Sunday saw a sea of black and white dominate Wembley Way. Then inside the stadium, wor flags created a fantastic display, showcasing to the world just how passionate this fanbase is.

One day soon our time will come and the Toon Army will be able to celebrate a long-awaited trophy returning to Tyneside.