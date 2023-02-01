'All in order' with Reid move to Palace

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson tells BBC Radio Scotland Sportsound: "The board released some money when we knew some transfers were coming through so we were able to get Tony [Watt]. Tony is somebody I have worked with before and I have a good relationship with him.

"Ethan Erhahon is a loss for us but it is good business for the football club. As for Dylan Reid, it is with the English FA and Crystal Palace. There is a lot more paperwork involved with young players. We believe all is in order. Things just take longer when there are a lot of transfers going through."