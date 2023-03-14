C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

The Cherries finally got revenge for that day up at Anfield, a 9-0 thrashing, with a 1-0 win over Liverpool.

The Reds were the first of the big six we picked up anything from this season. But more than the result, it signified the improvements which have been made and were visible in that narrow defeat against Arsenal and with further tweaks on Saturday we have every right to be optimistic.

Lloyd Kelly had an excellent game at left-back, a position where many feel he belongs rather than the centre-back position he was given and has been stuck with until now by Scott Parker.

Joe Rothwell showed why Blackburn rated him so highly with perfectly weighted passes which, at times, were Beckham-esque. Dango Ouattara continues to be a sensation down the right and that's without even mentioning Philip Billing, Jaidon Anthony, Dominic Solanke and Jefferson Lerma, who were fantastic in attack - and, of course, Jefferson was also brave in defence.

However, one man that goes under the radar and has made significant improvements to our back line is Jack Stephens. We have struggled with set-pieces this season but, with the man on loan from Southampton, we have looked solid even against one of most dangerous set-piece targets in football, Virgil van Dijk.

Gary O'Neil is getting it right and has the club on the right path. We are playing good attractive football but football that wins and the deep defending which we saw earlier in the season seems to have been abandoned. Now Gary looks more comfortable than ever and a strong finish and safety will hopefully prove all the doubters wrong.