Former Premier League defender Steve Brown says Crystal Palace's lack of goals will be a concern for Patrick Vieira heading into a difficult run of fixtures.

He told BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast: "They have never really signed anyone for as long as I can remember who is a [player who scored] 10, let alone 15 or 20. When you are chasing goals all over the pitch it makes life very difficult.

"I think Vieira is really scratching his head and worrying because the fixture list doesn’t look kind; Liverpool, Villa, Man City, Brighton, Arsenal, Leicester - they could be right in it at the end of that run of fixtures.

"They do end the season with fixtures you would expect them to win, but if the pressure is coming by the time those fixtures come, you are already feeling it. Strikers are like gold dust and recruitment is very important."

