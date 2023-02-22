Arsenal's late 4-2 win over Aston Villa is a "huge moment" in the title race, according to former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

The Gunners had failed to win their previous three league games, which included a 3-1 defeat by closest challengers Manchester City.

"Arsenal showed a great deal of character, having gone draw, loss with Manchester City galloping up the inside, which builds an enormous amount of pressure," said ex-Charlton Athletic player Brown on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"Social media then lights up and the dressing room are fully aware of what is happening outside of it.

"It was really important they got back to winning ways and the stats show they should have won comfortably.

"I think it is a huge moment in the season. There is still going to be loads of twists and turns, and lots of results that don’t go the way of Arsenal and Manchester City, but that result itself showed enormous character as they were under a lot of pressure to get a result."

