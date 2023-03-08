Former Brighton midfielder Warren Aspinall believes owner and chairman Tony Bloom's "brilliant" connection with fans is key to the feel-good factor around the club.

Speaking on this week's Albion Unlimited podcast, Aspinall said: "First of all he (Bloom) is a Brighton fan. He watches home and away every game he can when he's in the country. It's just absolutely brilliant the following they've got from the directors' box.

"You don't see football clubs like this in England. How many games have the Glazers been at for Man United? When they were playing poorly you wouldn't see them. Tony Bloom's there week in week out come rain or shine.

"The man is unbelievable."

