West Ham striker Michail Antonio says Arsenal's ability to grind out points is reminiscent of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United - but believes the title race with Manchester City will still "definitely go down to the wire".

Reiss Nelson's last-gasp winner against Bournemouth on Saturday sparked jubilant scenes at Emirates Stadium and Antonio thinks Arsenal are capable of winning their first title since 2004.

"I honestly do believe they can do it," Antonio told the Footballer's Football podcast he co-hosts with Newcastle forward Callum WIlson.

"Even when they are not playing well, they are winning games and that's what Sir Alex's teams did for years.

"It's something I always go off when wondering if teams are going to win the league."

Wilson agreed, suggesting both City and Arsenal have factors in their favour.

"City have been champions previously on however many occaisons," he said. "They have been there and got experience.

"Arsenal are younger but that means they have got no fear and are just enjoying games. I don't want to put my name to who wins the league!"

