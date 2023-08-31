Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley believe Steve Cooper's side "are here to stay" in the Premier League and is encouraged by what he has seen so far this season.

Despite a disappointing early Carabao Cup exit on Wednesday, Crossley spoke to BBC Radio Nottingham before the game and said the side have shown in the league they are much improved from last season.

"I’ve seen every game. I was working at the game at Old Trafford and they were excellent. You can see and sense that this team is a much more mature team now than what it was last year even," he said.

"If we can improve it a little bit that will be great which I’m sure Steve Cooper will be looking to do. I just get a sense that we are here to stay. That’s the feeling that we get.

"Although the fixtures have been really difficult, it was a big win against Sheffield United just to get three points on the board. They did really well at Arsenal, did really well at Old Trafford and maybe I’m being biased here but it was definitely not a penalty and I don’t think it was a sending off either. I thought the team look as though they are definitely going in the right direction.

"If Forest are going to be a presence in the Premier League, we want to see a little bit of improvement this year from last season. It’s looking that way. A few new faces will be great and I already think there have been some exciting additions. All little progressions will help the team through this season."