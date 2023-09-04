Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards feels Joao Palhinha is going to have a tough mental battle now after his move to Bayern Munich fell through on deadline day: "This was one of the saddest stories of the transfer window.

"Palhinha, he went over to Bayern Munich - probably high-fiving Harry Kane, probably had his locker designated, met the manager. I think he might have even spoken to the in-house media about joining Bayern Munich.

"It's very cruel that you go over to a club like Bayern Munich, thinking you're starting this amazing next chapter of your career and then you're told you have to go back to Fulham.

"I do wonder about his mental state. It must be hard to motivate yourself to go back to a club when the likelihood is that transfer will be revived in January. So he's got four months and I think that is going to be a real mental battle for him and for his manager and his team-mates to lift him up after the move fell through.

"I think it's a very hard place for him to be mentally. Emotionally, he probably checked out as a Fulham player and he's now having to check back in."