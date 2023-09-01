Brighton's move for Ansu Fati from Barcelona is further vindication they are "the best-run club in the world", says European football expert James Horncastle.

The Spain starlet is set to complete a loan switch to Albion on deadline day and Horncastle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast there are a number of impressive elements to this deal.

"It is a magnificent move," he said. "Brighton are probably the best-run club in the world - they have made £250m off Chelsea alone in the past year.

"Roberto de Zerbi is a very persuasive guy and I actually think he is a future Barcelona manager. When he was at Sassuolo, he attracted players you could never imagine playing for them and he will have spoken to Fati and explained his very clear ideas to him.

"Then, there are the player's circumstances himself and his knee injuries that have contributed to this move happening."

German football journalist Raphael Honigstein agreed, arguing that despite his injury history, there is very little risk in signing Fati.

"There is no capital expense or big transfer fee," he said. "It is good for everyone. I think it is great that a club like Brighton can get a talent like this."

