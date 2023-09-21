Arsenal are a team that “will be a problem for anyone at this level”, says former Aston Villa and Norwich boss Dean Smith after watching their thrilling start to the Champions League.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard made it a sweet return to the European elite for the first time in six seasons and Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast the Gunners are already one of the favourites for the tournament.

“They look to be at the level,” said Smith. “Last season, they pushed Manchester City all the way and they were winning games for fun.

“They have made some really astute signings that have strengthened them. Now they have got a really good squad that will be a problem for anyone.”

Smith was also impressed with the tactics employed by Mikel Arteta and gave insight into how the Gunners boss opened up the pitch.

“He knew that PSV are a man-orientated team and that they would come to have a go,” said Smith. “Kai Havertz just took holding midfielder Jerdy Schouten into the back four and with their front five pressing, there was a big space in midfield.

“They did that really well and I was really impressed. PSV are a really good team but there are levels. Arsenal showed their level – there is a big difference but they still have to do it on the pitch.”

