Former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Antonio Conte is at the start of "something special" after he led the club back into the Champions League.

When Conte took over in November, Spurs were floundering but his tactical nous, some tinkering in January and the outstanding form of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane fired them into the top four.

And Berbatov thinks he has all the tools at his disposal to multiply Spurs' success.

"He is a serial winner," Berbatov told a special edition of BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"What he has produced in his team and the way they play, it even makes you think whether they need anyone else.

"I'm really curious to see which new players come in and hope they will be smart choices for the team."

Berbatov scored 46 goals in 102 games for Spurs and is delighted by the prolific forward line currently on show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Kane and Son are so unselfish," he said. "They get the ball and look for the other.

"I think they can get even better as they grow together and it has been beautiful to watch."

Listen to the full interview with Berbatov from 33'52 on BBC Sounds