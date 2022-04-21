'At least now Everton have a fighting chance'

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton salvaged what could prove to be a priceless point thanks to a close-range scuffed finish from Richarlison two minutes into injury time at Goodison.

The Brazilian managed to miss a whole host of clear-cut opportunities, but the opportunity he did manage to take could have a significant bearing on the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

That Everton were able to get anything from a game in which they were so mercilessly outplayed for the first 20 minutes owes much to their endeavour and determination.

They were chasing shadows for much of that period, but managed to slowly get a foothold back in the match, albeit without ever looking entirely convincing.

But they summoned up huge reserves of courage to keep fighting for the goal that would earn them some reward.

Frank Lampard should be applauded for his bravery. The introduction of Salomon Rondon and Dele Alli in the second half added a bit more style and substance to their front play.

Rondon in particular proved to be a focal point for Everton’s attacking play that they’ve lacked all season. Richarlison proved much more effective when operating from a position wide on the left.

There wasn’t much finesse about Everton’s football - but there didn’t need to be. They’ve rediscovered a durability at Goodison that will earn them more points.

Away from home is proving to be an altogether different story. That appears to be true wherever they go, let alone Anfield for Sunday’s Merseyside derby. That has the look of an impossible task.

Everton still have a fair bit to do before they’re free from the threat of relegation. But at least now they have a fighting chance. Two weeks ago today, the picture looked distinctly different.