Maybe, just maybe, everything is coming together nicely.

Tottenham continue to chase down Antonio Conte’s miracle of Champions League qualification.

After going a goal down to Newcastle, Spurs hit back to score five all without Harry Kane on the scoresheet.

Three goals from defenders - Ben Davies with his first goal at home, Matt Doherty playing on the left with a goal and an assist, and a first for Emerson Royal.

Spurs have now scored more goals (30) than any other Premier League team in 2022.

The three summer signings continue to impress - Cristian Romero with a man-of-the-match performance in defence, Rodrigo Bentancur running the midfield with another 90% pass completion rate and Dejan Kulusevski with his fifth assist.

Add another passing masterclass from Kane pulling the strings and Spurs are starting to show the rewards of Conte’s coaching and organisation.

