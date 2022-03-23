David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Predicted points tally: 49 points

Predicted position: 9th

If Aston Villa finish where they’re currently placed in ninth, then that would be regarded as an acceptable final league position, considering the inconsistency of performances and managerial change during the season.

It’d be the club’s first top-half Premier League finish in 11 seasons, since they finished ninth under Gerard Houllier in the 2010-11 season.

With Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City to play in their remaining nine fixtures, it’s unlikely they’ll be able to overturn the 10-point gap to Wolves in eighth, despite having a game in hand and having to go to Molineux.

To end up in ninth though, Villa will probably need to avoid defeat at Leicester City, who are currently level on points with Villa, with two games in hand, but still have European commitments.

