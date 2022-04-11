Brentford 2-0 West Ham: Pick of the stats

Brentford have recorded the league double over West Ham for only the second time, last doing so in in 1953-54 when both sides were in the second tier.

West Ham have lost seven of their past 11 away Premier League games (W2 D2), one more away defeat than they suffered last season (6).

39% of Brentford’s 36 Premier League points this season have come in London derbies (W4 D2 L3), with only Chelsea (18) picking up more points in the capital this term than the Bees (14).